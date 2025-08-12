Interstate 59 shot past our windows like a streak of pigeon excrement on a commercial airline windshield. We crossed into Tennessee, heading northward to New Jersey. The radio played Jerry Reed. And I was busy counting barns.
A barn in the distance. Overgrown with fairytale weeds. Freshly painted. Its rooftop, all-black, with bold white letters, reading: “See Rock City.”
And I felt a warm smile playing at the corners of my mouth.
“See Rock City,” we all said in soft voices.
The American interstate is a mind-numbingly ugly affair. Wholly unlovely in every way. There is no charm on an interstate. No romance. No beauty. You will pass few shotgun homes, no quaint water towers, no Rockwellian town squares made of brick and glass.
No. On an interstate, you exist in an artistic hell, entirely conceptualized and maintained by your captors at the Federal Highway Administration Department. Huge culverts, hideous overpasses with all the charm of Soviet bunkers. Concrete, concrete, and more concrete. It ain’t pretty.
Unless you’re talking about the barns.
I collect old barns. I carry them with me. A good barn is hard to find. Most are falling apart. Their wood, unpainted and gray with age. Rusted rooftops, vanishing into corrosion.
Barns are getting harder to find. American barns are disappearing at an alarming rate. At one time, this nation had an estimated 6.8 million barns. Today there are 650,000.
But if you keep your eyes open, you’ll still see them.
The humble American barn comes in many different styles. You have gable barns, broken gables, Dutch gambrels, English gambrels, hip roofs, gable-on-hips, roundtops, gothics, cylinders, monitor barns, bank barns, pole barns, kit barns, centric barns, and the ever-present salt-box shed your grandfather probably had.
Some are well-maintained, still in use, standing erect, freshly painted. Some have succumbed to slow deaths, God rest their souls.
But Rock City barns are a collector’s item.
It all started in the 1930s. Clark Byers, born in Flat Rock, Alabama, was a buttermilk bottler who earned $3 per week. Clark eventually got tired of buttermilk and became a sign painter instead. The pay was garbage, but he enjoyed the time outdoors.
One day, the owner of Rock City—a new 10-acre tourist attraction atop Lookout Mountain—contacted Clark. The man on the phone hired Clark to paint as many barns as he could.
That was all the motivation Clark needed. He climbed into his Chevy pickup, weighted down with five-gallon drums of oil-based paint. He criss-crossed the rural two-lane highways looking for barns.
It was a simple marketing scheme. Clark would hit up local farmers, offering to paint their barns for free. In exchange, he would paint an advertisement on the rooftop. White letters. Three simple words. “See Rock City.” Genius.
Namely, because in those days, there WERE no billboards, save for your random Burma Shave highway signs:
“At ease,” she said,
“Maneuvers begin,
“When you get those whiskers,
“Off your chin.”
Burma-Shave.
But Clark changed the highway-ad landscape. Literally. For three decades, he burned up the byways, painting roadside barns.
He spanned 19 states in his old truck, running as far north as Michigan, as far west as Texas, reaching southward into Florida. He single-handedly painted over 900 barns.
Today, there are 75 Rock City barns left. States such as Tennessee, West Virginia, and Ohio have taken measures to protect his work as historic landmarks. Of all the surviving barns, Tennessee has the most.
And you can still see them from the interstate. But you have to keep your eyes open, your attention ready, and your hands off your phone.
Which is getting increasingly harder for Americans to do.
I love this post! Think I might have to go to Rock City and purchase the birdhouse of my childhood dreams...a miniature barn painted red and black with SEE ROCK CITY on its roof.
I grew up in Sulpher Springs, AL. Just over the state line where Clark and his wife built a stone home on his farm. I knew Clark all my life. Clark was the guy who leased my grandmother's pastures, as well as those of others nearby, to raise his cattle on. Clark riding his tractor on our farm was as common as the birds chirping or the hay growing. He was part of the landscape.
I worked for Clark for two days when I was about 12 years old—picking up rocks in a pasture in Hawkins Valley. One of his leased pastures, I'm sure. All day. August heat. He and I. He proudly paid me 2 dollars. Not quite what I was expecting, even in 1984. Now, I don't remember, but I am sure I wasn't the best rock gatherer. Probably a bit distracted and daydreaming a good portion of the day. Nowadays, they call it ADD. Regardless, that day I learned the meaning of frugal. Mr. Byers was frugal.
Clark also bought the only cow from me that I ever raised. Dolly. Dad and I picked her up from the auction in Fort Payne. Brought her home in the back of his '68 F100. Dolly and I in the bed of the truck. Held her by a rope to make sure she didn't panic and jump out. On I-59 for 20 miles. It is how it was. It was quite awesome. The good ol' days. Raised her from a bottle to a healthy heifer and sold her to Clark so I could buy a dirt bike. Dolly was cool. But, the motorcycle was pure joy. Clark was kind. This time, Clark was generous.
In my mid-20s, living in Birmingham after returning from a stint in the Navy, I was in the Brookwood Books-A-Million and picked up a coffee table book with a 'See Rock City' barn on the front. I was shocked to see a picture of Clark in the preface sharing his story as a creator of an American roadside icon. Excitedly, I called my dad to share what I had found. Asked "Why didn't you tell me Clark painted all those barns?" He said, "I thought you knew. Everyone knew."
Everyone knowing but me sometimes seemed to be a theme of life for me. I expect it's because I was focused on the dreaming. I can't remember growing up and exploring the farm around me without remembering Clark. Now, I can't see a sign or barn with 'See Rock City' without remembering home.