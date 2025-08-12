Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Elizabeth Gardiner
11h

I love this post! Think I might have to go to Rock City and purchase the birdhouse of my childhood dreams...a miniature barn painted red and black with SEE ROCK CITY on its roof.

1 reply
Jeremy Locklear's avatar
Jeremy Locklear
9h

I grew up in Sulpher Springs, AL. Just over the state line where Clark and his wife built a stone home on his farm. I knew Clark all my life. Clark was the guy who leased my grandmother's pastures, as well as those of others nearby, to raise his cattle on. Clark riding his tractor on our farm was as common as the birds chirping or the hay growing. He was part of the landscape.

I worked for Clark for two days when I was about 12 years old—picking up rocks in a pasture in Hawkins Valley. One of his leased pastures, I'm sure. All day. August heat. He and I. He proudly paid me 2 dollars. Not quite what I was expecting, even in 1984. Now, I don't remember, but I am sure I wasn't the best rock gatherer. Probably a bit distracted and daydreaming a good portion of the day. Nowadays, they call it ADD. Regardless, that day I learned the meaning of frugal. Mr. Byers was frugal.

Clark also bought the only cow from me that I ever raised. Dolly. Dad and I picked her up from the auction in Fort Payne. Brought her home in the back of his '68 F100. Dolly and I in the bed of the truck. Held her by a rope to make sure she didn't panic and jump out. On I-59 for 20 miles. It is how it was. It was quite awesome. The good ol' days. Raised her from a bottle to a healthy heifer and sold her to Clark so I could buy a dirt bike. Dolly was cool. But, the motorcycle was pure joy. Clark was kind. This time, Clark was generous.

In my mid-20s, living in Birmingham after returning from a stint in the Navy, I was in the Brookwood Books-A-Million and picked up a coffee table book with a 'See Rock City' barn on the front. I was shocked to see a picture of Clark in the preface sharing his story as a creator of an American roadside icon. Excitedly, I called my dad to share what I had found. Asked "Why didn't you tell me Clark painted all those barns?" He said, "I thought you knew. Everyone knew."

Everyone knowing but me sometimes seemed to be a theme of life for me. I expect it's because I was focused on the dreaming. I can't remember growing up and exploring the farm around me without remembering Clark. Now, I can't see a sign or barn with 'See Rock City' without remembering home.

1 reply
57 more comments...

