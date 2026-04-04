Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Deborah Bundy's avatar
Deborah Bundy
2d

Don’t simply talk, walk the walk. Good words on this Holy Weekend

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2d

I want to walk, I want to pray

while moving on my own two feet,

but that was my yesterday,

now that cancer's got me beat.

It's a trek unto the dunny,

and staying close does make some sense

because it really isn't funny

when you've got incontinence,

but that's the way the chicken fries,

and that's the way the monkey wrenches.

It's cured me of roving eyes

for I cannot go chasing wenches

over yonder grassy hill;

can't catch 'em if they're standing still.

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