Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
7h

And Pickleball is the fastest growing source of injuries for old guys like me...Nothing to fear, though, if you get injured there's always a pharmaceutical company who can help.

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Jackie Cooley's avatar
Jackie Cooley
7h

Hilarious. Your satire totally hits the spot. As well as the ridiculous. Pharm ads should be illegal.

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