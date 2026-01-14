Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josie's avatar
Josie
8m

What a beautiful and smart lady your grandmother was 🙏

Reply
Share
Tawanah Fagan Bagwell's avatar
Tawanah Fagan Bagwell
6m

She was a hard working girl. Kids today have no concept of how hard life was then and the young children didn’t get a break from it. In the cities, they worked in factories too.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture