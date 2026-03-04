Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
17m

I really didn't like myself;

by the standards of society

there weren't 'nuff trophies on the shelf,

in number or variety.

I was not the party's life,

I tore up bars instead.

I looked 'round for chest-beating strife,

and what I found instead

was a church with open door,

empty but for the Light

that shone stained-glass across the floor,

and I thought I might

just hang there a little while...

and then I heard the Lord God smile.

M Drake
32m

I still struggle with this and I’m 62. But Jesus has shown me that I am loved just the way I am and that has made all the difference. Praise the Lord for He alone is worthy.🙌🏻🙏🏻

