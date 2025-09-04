Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward M. Caldwell's avatar
Edward M. Caldwell
2h

Maybe there’s something wrong with me Sean. I don’t worry about dying any longer. In fact, I’m okay with dying when my time comes. Sounds like you might be too now. It kinda makes life all the more beautiful looking at it from a calm vantage point. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Julia Dixon's avatar
Julia Dixon
1h

I'm in awe at the appropriatness of your story, as today I'm on my way to ONE of South Carolina's beaches and three years ago I was told I HAD cancer, still getting chemo. Grateful for no side affects and thanking and praying daily. Our God is a good God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture