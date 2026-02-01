Sean of the South

8h

Got Texas in my rearview mirror

'cause I lived there, not long ago,

and every day it's gotten clearer

that the Good Lord whom I know

did grow up outside'a Lubbock,

'ridin till the sun went down,

then He'd drive His rusty truck

into the eastern side of town

and dance in a sawdust saloon,

drink beer, and then maybe fight,

then go out, howl at the moon

until the touch of dawn's first light

touched His tired, dusty Face

with a gentle Texas grace.

***

Went to a marriage conference with my wife one time. In one session, the moderator said he figured there were no Catholics in the audience, so he could tell a Catholic joke.

I stood up, raised my hand, and said, "I'm Catholic, I'm from Texas, and you, sir, are about to meet Jesus."

8h

Texans are unabashedly, blatantly, proudly Texans. And those that aren't just ain't from there.

