Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Marcia's avatar
Marcia
20h

We are Americans. We belong to the United States of America, not the united countries of North America. The others will have to get over it.

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SteveA's avatar
SteveA
20h

I went to France and Normandy with my father in law. He fought in France and was a POW for a while. When we visited a small museum nearby the interpreter told the French people there HE was a soldier there in the 1940s. THEY all had to have a picture made with him. He was so proud. This was about 45 years ago. The older French people remembered the horrors and then the joy of being liberated......welcome back, Sean, We missed you......

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