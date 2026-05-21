Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
18h

I'm the hardest man I've met,

I am always in the zone

because I never can forget

that most of life, I walked alone,

not with heavy aching heart

nor a bowed sorrowful head.

I just laugh and play my part,

grateful that I am not dead.

Cancer now is killing me;

there's no palliative care,

but I still look up to see

the contrails slicing through the air

as well-balanced I do stand,

a pint of ale in either hand.

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Patricia Stallings's avatar
Patricia Stallings
18h

In 1936 Charlie Chaplin composed the music and in 1954 words were written and Nat King Cole recorded a song 🎵 “Smile (when your heart is aching…)”. It says what your Mrs. Anderson said. Smiling changes how you feel almost instantly. Share one like a yawn and see if it catches on. You never know who’s watching!!

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