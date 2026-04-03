Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Lori C.'s avatar
Lori C.
3d

1. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind.

2. Love your neighbor as yourself.

Just imagine if. ❤️

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
3d

Some would kill the Faith today

if only they could.

They would rule the Roman way

"for the greater good."

They would garrotte us with chains

on which our crosses hang,

or simply remove our brains

with a twelve-bore bang,

and yet love must be our guide

even for the worst of these,

and we must hold that love inside

our hearts as we're forced to our knees,

and if it comes to that, must live

our last breath with, "I forgive..."

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