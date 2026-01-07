Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
4h

At night the King will walk the halls

with their antiseptic scent

to attend the silent calls

of those who wonder where life went.

He nods to each physician,

the nurses and custodials, too,

buys a Coke and chips and then

does that which He came to do,

entering each dim-lit room

(some will wake to see Him there),

and then a singing prayer will croon,

hand-holding from a bedside chair

pulled close as IVs will allow,

then lean in to kiss each fevered brow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
jswearen@gmail.com's avatar
jswearen@gmail.com
4h

You know, sometimes there is not an adequate comment in my brain. This is one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture