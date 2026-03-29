Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
42m

They tell you 'bout how bad things are,

and that you'll never cope.

They spit upon your lucky star

because it brings you hope.

They don't want good barbecues

because they'll bring you joy.

They feed you all the worst of news

'cause They want to employ

the bitterness that They'll create

to serve their dark desires,

so, before it gets too late

put out their hateful fires

with some bright barbecue sauce

and show Them all just who is boss.

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Tawanah Fagan Bagwell's avatar
Tawanah Fagan Bagwell
35m

Now we will never know “the rest of the story.”

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