Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward M. Caldwell's avatar
Edward M. Caldwell
1hEdited

😊😂❤️

work, sing and play

like the songbird greets the sun

with thanks for a new day

and grace from an old one

Thanks for the morning light Sean! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maggie Carnes's avatar
Maggie Carnes
1h

THE SON wins

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture