SteveA
7h

Wow. didn't see that Valentines day message coming. But on this day we celebrate love or romance or flowers, cards, candy and balloons let me say Sean has brought together a lot of people that care. Care about love and kindness. Care about other people and have empathy for all the things that can befall humans. So let me say Happy Valentines Day to all of you. It is good to know there is a community of people that follow this man in his small/large way of presenting all the things we care about. We love you, Sean.

Diana Kinser (Grandma-D.com)
8h

The Love of God

The love of God is greater far

than tongue or pen can ever tell;

it goes beyond the highest star,

and reaches to the lowest hell;

the guilty pair, bowed down with care,

God gave His Son to win;

His erring child He reconciled,

and pardoned from his sin.

Refrain:

O love of God, how rich and pure!

How measureless and strong!

It shall forevermore endure:

the saints’ and angels’ song!

Could we with ink the ocean fill

and were the skies of parchment made,

were ev’ry stalk on earth a quill

and ev’ry man a scribe by trade,

to write the love of God above

would drain the ocean dry;

nor could the scroll contain the whole,

tho' stretched from sky to sky.

Refrain:

O love of God, how rich and pure!

How measureless and strong!

It shall forevermore endure:

the saints’ and angels’ song!

Such beautiful words. There is not anything I could add to that except that I am so grateful for the never-ending love of God!

