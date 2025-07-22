The angels all got together. The chairman angel banged his gavel on the bench. The community center gymnasium was noisy with angel voices. There must have been billions of them.

“The meeting will come to order!” the chairman shouted. It took a few times to get the angels’ attention. Angels are very social.

Soon, the mass of angels all found their seats. Most had been busy hanging out at the refreshment table, sipping punch and eating angel food cake.

The auditorium fell quiet, save for the slight brushings of wings. Meeting had begun.

The first angel, Ethel, took the stage and gave her presentation. Her presentation wasn’t pretty. It was about how things were going down on earth.

Earth’s outlook was bleak. Ethel had a Powerpoint presentation to prove it. The images on the projection screen showed horrifying things. The angels all winced.

The images showed war, natural disasters, worldwide technological slavery, global drug addiction, and graphic acts of politics.

“It’s not looking good down there, guys,” said Ethel. “Humankind has gotten itself into a big mess.”

This caused a stir among the angels. For it is a well-known fact that angels are big fans of humans. In fact, many of the saints in attendance at this meeting used to BE humans. Guys like Moses, Peter, and Fred Rogers.

“What are we gonna do?” exclaimed one of the angels. “Earth is such a mess, is there any hope?”

This remark caused another commotion. The angels started murmuring among themselves. Things got pretty loud.

“Order!” cried the chairman, banging his gavel. “I said order!”

One angel stood up. He was sitting a few angels away from Michael Landon. “We need supernatural intervention, and we need it now!”

The angels all shouted in agreement. “Hear, hear!”

“BANG! BANG! BANG!” went the gavel.

Another angel stood up. It was Clarence. He was an old angel, he’d had some success down on earth. “Mankind is on a course for destruction. I don’t think there’s anything we can do.

“Everyone on earth is so wrapped up in themselves, playing on their phones, they don’t even realize they are becoming an international society of hatred.”

The angels came unglued. Things were getting rowdy. It got so noisy you couldn’t even hear the gavel anymore. The entire cast of “Touched By an Angel” started throwing folding chairs. Mass hysteria ensued.

Nobody seemed to notice a very young angel walk onto the stage. This angel was so small. He looked like a little boy. His halo was lopsided. There were grass stains on his gown. His shoes were untied.

“I think I have an idea,” the little angel said into the microphone. His voice was so pure, so tiny, it calmed the noisy crowd.

Everyone directed their attention to the stage, and the little angel began to speak.

“We will ask God to make a new creature,

“Different from all the rest,

“This soul will seem quite human,

“But will be quadruple blessed,

“She will live as one of her people,

“Until her job has started,

“And then her soul will rise above them,

“For her task is most important,

“She will show them right from wrong,

“And the beauty angels dream of,

“For she will demonstrate compassion,

“Kindness, forgiveness, and love,

“She will look like any woman or man,

“She will be elderly or young,

“She will be mistreated, misunderstood,

“But oh, she will have fun,

“For she will be a bright beacon to all,

“Each little boy and little girl,

“And they shall call her Teacher,

“For she will save the world.”

Meeting adjourned.