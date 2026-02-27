Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
4h

This comes at a very timely moment. I just got diagnosed with a serious condition that, whether I treat it or not, will have life-changing effects. While I hope to see another 3 or 5 years, that is not a given. My wife and I are trying to remain in a state of gratitude and acceptance, whatever happens, but the worry is always just nibbling around the edges of our consciousness. I'm trying to put this in God's hands, but the human part of me is saying, "It's too soon, Lord, it's too soon."

Reply
Share
15 replies
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
4h

I'm really scared of cancer,

it's now a raging beast,

but worry's not the answer,

'cause it don't help in the least.

Tomorrow's gonna come my way,

maybe with some dreadful things,

but my heart is gonna stay

in the shadow of His mighty wings,

where I'm gonna one day die,

a fate no mortal can escape,

but after that I'm gonna fly

(in my superhero cape)

off to that far distant star

where Christ and all the wild things are.

Reply
Share
7 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture