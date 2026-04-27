Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
15h

Henry is a white Pit Bull;

on each shoulder grows an angel-wing,

and his joy is always full

though he cannot hear a blessed thing.

He runs the yard with all his friends,

barking in bright noisy glee,

but his brain a message sends

to be looking out for me.

He's always, always looking back

to see if I will wave him in,

and if I do, the shortest track

to home will let him win

the doggie race back to my side

where he will sit and beam with pride.

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Maureen Miller's avatar
Maureen Miller
15h

Indeed, Jamie (and her husband) are good eggs!

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