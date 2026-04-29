Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
16h

May God bless you on your walk

down to your little cotton socks,

and I'm glad you've got your lucky rock

because Helen Keller really rocks!

I'm glad you got your fiddle

and that you brought books to spare

'cause Spanish novels are a riddle

with Spanish words just everywhere!

I'm very glad your boots are good

and that they will protect your toeses,

and you've got sandals (as you should)

because you look a lot like Moses.

It sounds like it will sure be fun;

I really wish that I could come!

Reply
Share
13 replies
Mary Lynn Sexton's avatar
Mary Lynn Sexton
16h

Safe travels and many prayers of love with you and your sweet wife. May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face and may the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand. 😇

Reply
Share
1 reply
123 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture