Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
6h

And what on Earth are we to make

of those with open, loving hearts

whose mission is to give, not take;

how are we to play our parts

in a world they should define,

but that instead is ruled by greed

that is nurtured and defined

by relentless grasping need?

Perhaps it is the Power Of One,

an individual decision

to look to, and to become

the reflected vision

of the Carpenter who died

to ransom our souls from our pride.

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Rivkah Cohen's avatar
Rivkah Cohen
6h

Helen Keller stories are amazing and I m so glad you keep us remembering! Thank you

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