Zelda Nichols
8h

Ahhh-Thanksgiving- my favorite holiday. At 78 most of our families are gone, we have none living closer than half a country away so we will not gather around a Norman Rockwell family dining table. Instead we will have dinner at a nearby restaurant and give thanks to our still good health and my great eyes, my darling husband, cats, beautiful home and best friends in the world who “get me”. We are truly blessed I read a lot of historical fiction novels that take place in Europe in WW II.I think every school age kid in America should read at least two so they too will be thankful for all they have in this country, for the food on their table, for clothes on their back and for the education they should be receiving. I’m also thankful for you Sean for keeping your readers grounded every day.

Gale Smith
8h

I will be 74 in about six weeks. You are so very right. It all goes by too fast. I still think like I did at 17. One look in the mirror reminds that even though we change as we get older, we are still who we are. I am ok with who I am. I have some younger family members left. I have some younger friends left. My beloved pets have all left me, but I am "aunt" to those of my friends. I visit regularly to get some dog and cat therapy. My church family is a great joy to me. I am content and wonderfully blessed because of the people in my life. I thak God for them everyday.

