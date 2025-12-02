Sean of the South

10h

He came to us to be rejected,

the bearer of the Greatest News;

in His eyes, Heaven reflected,

but we have been left to choose.

He was born in Nazareth,

whence no good can ever come,

and He met His lonely death

between a killer and a bum.

So do we pick the ragged Man

without even a gold class ring,

or do we follow Caesar's plan

for a life with promised bling?

Choose with care the path you take,

for everything is now at stake.

11h

The tree was a reflection of himself. He wanted and needed to express his feelings 🎄

