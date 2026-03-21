Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Edward's avatar
Edward
2h

Sandra, my dad told me "you never fail until you quit"! That is what told me as I struggled with Polio in 1951! Thanks dad!

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

There are times I think that I have got

every single macho answer

because I've really learned a lot

wrestling with cancer,

but then I see a telly advert

from Shriners or St. Jude,

and my pride gets slightly hurt

for they so intrude

upon my boastful sense of strength,

those little kids so brave and true.

They do not go on at length,

but man, I'm telling you

that I want (if, not when)

I grow up, to be like them.

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