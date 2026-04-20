Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
8h

I kinda wonder how it was

all those years ago.

I kinda wonder, well, because

my cancer made us grow

pretty darn well far apart,

but that was what was meant to be,

but it still does break my heart

when in old photographs I see

the closeness that we used to share,

replaced now by matter-of-fact

ways in which to show we care,

delivered with courteous tact.

"I did your laundry, by the bye;

you'll have less to do in case I die."

***

The last line is something I said to Barb yesterday. I figure that if she's got a closet full of clean clothes, it's one less burden if I peg out.

I guess it's sad to be at this place, but I don't let myself go there. It is What Is.

I don't know how Barb feels about this, and I may be incapable of understanding. I do push her to spend time with church duties and in church community, so she'll have a social infrastructure when I'm gone.

Sure, it gets lonely sometimes. But I love her more than me.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Judy Owens's avatar
Judy Owens
9h

Got a good dose of dopamine with this one.

When we flex our cheeks, we cause thin facial bones to distort slightly, which stimulates blood flow to the frontal lobes. This releases dopamine, which mingles with brain chemicals known as opioids. And the body experiences a flush of elation.

European researchers were surprised to find that a single prolonged smile can induce the same level of happiness as vigorous exercise, falling in love, and can even be “as stimulating as receiving up to 16,000 pounds in cash.”

Just want you to know, Sean, you make me feel like I got a million dollars!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture