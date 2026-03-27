Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

The dogs are singing in the day

as the light grows in the East,

and I really love the way

that each friendly furry beast

adds a voice unto the choir,

each distinctive, always true

to the breed; Chihuahuas higher,

Great Danes deep like Scooby Doo.

I wonder, do the stars above

listen, smiling, as they fade

as the sun comes up with love

to warm the world the Lord has made

while the bells of Heaven ring

to accompany the Morning Sing?

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Donna's avatar
Donna
2h

Brought me right to tears🩷

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