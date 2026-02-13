Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
The dogs arrived, and then they went,

somewhere...is it near, or far?

My only wish is that I'm sent

when I die, to where they are.

I don't care much for people,

nor for church society

beneath the looming steeple;

no, kennel-life's the life for me.

Keep your angels, keep your saints,

and let me have the waggy tails,

and you'll hear, God, no complaints

when this love prevails

and forever I'm among

those who share my native tongue.

Kathy
Oh, wow! I love the idea of an introduction room. Just never thought of this. Great one, Sean.

