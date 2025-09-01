Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lani Wilson's avatar
Lani Wilson
6h

Wow Sean!! I’m sobbing. Your words are the first thing I laid my eyes on this morning. My 42 yr old son recently went on to that place and he is the first person I want to hug. Thank you❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
5h

“Earth is the dream. This is reality.”

That right there is the profound truth that underlies our lives. There is no spiritual PART of life, it is ALL spiritual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture