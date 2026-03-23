The Geography of a Miracle
When the Smartest People in the Room Are Wrong
In 2012, Greg Thomas was diagnosed with cancer. Stage Four. He was sent home to get his affairs in order.
Against medical advice, Greg spent his dwindling energy on renovating a 150-year-old abandoned church. He spent entire days refinishing pews, scraping paint, or sanding floors.
After months of labor, Greg went for a follow-up exam. The tumors had vanished. The doctors called it “spontaneous remission.” Which is medical shorthand for “What the…?”
In 2004, a 60-year-old Japanese man named Shinshū Kōda was diagnosed with malignant lymphoma. The abdominal tumor was the size of a softball.
Kōda refused chemo and retreated into meditation and prayer, sometimes for upwards of 12 hours at a time.
Months later, doctors found no tumors. The mass had liquefied. Doctors theorized this was due to a rise in Kōda’s interleukin-2 levels, immune system protein levels in the body associated with prayer. Nobody knows how these proteins work, or what they are exactly.
So, doctors called it “spontaneous remission.”
In 1986, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson was in his mid-80s. On a whim, he began a weekly tradition. Each Sunday, he would pass out crisp $1 bills to anyone who came to visit. He would give a blessing, then the dollar. Each recipient was supposed to give his or her dollar away to charity.
One day, a man visited Schneerson. The man was scheduled for high-risk heart surgery to repair a ruined valve. He was actually on his way to the hospital when he stopped to see the Rabbi.
Schneerson gave the man a dollar and told him, “The doctors are looking at the wrong map.”
One hour later, surgeons opened the man up. They found his cardiac valve wholly intact. Medical staffers checked the man’s identity bracelets, certain this was the wrong patient.
But no.
The scans which had been taken only two hours prior showed a destroyed valve. But new echocardiograms showed the valve had corrected itself.
On July 20, 2021, an extreme drought order was issued by Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma. The drought had caused a 100 percent reduction in livestock. This was not only one of the worst droughts to strike Arizona, it was one of the worst droughts ever recorded in the Southwest.
Hopi elders gathered for the Butterfly Dance, a ceremony of day-long rhythmic prayer to restore balance and rain.
Critics chimed in. Onlookers laughed. Local meteorologists predicted a zero percent chance of rain for the entire month.
Within one hour of the ceremony’s conclusion, a localized “monsoon” cell formed directly over the Hopi mesas. Meteorologists called the storm cell “unexplainable,” and “highly unusual.”
The storms dropped three inches of rain in a bullseye pattern not reflected anywhere else in the state.
There was significant flooding in the area. A state of natural disaster was declared. National Weather Service records report that the occurrence was an “anomalous convective event.” Which is meteorological-speak for “spontaneous remission.”
In January of ‘91, the Gulf War was in full swing. At around 6 p.m. Iraq launched a cavalcade of Scud missiles at Tel Aviv.
Miriam Cohen was in her apartment when she felt an immediate, inexplicable, overwhelming need to pray the 20th Psalm. “May the Lord answer you in the day of distress…”
Miriam also felt an urging to rush into the hallway and stand in a specific place between her kitchen and bathroom. This was not a location that made structural sense for safety.
The missile hit her building. The structure collapsed. Miriam’s apartment was decimated. A few days later, rescue crews were digging through a mountain of rubble when they heard a voice.
Rescue workers found Miriam standing in a pocket that had been unharmed. It was the only remaining solid structure, shaped like a V. Later, engineers would call this event a “freak of physics.”
But you can call it spontaneous remission.
I've had a miracle of sorts,
where God did take his part,
and though the cancer really hurts,
the Lord has healed my heart.
I now see this as Holy Will,
and need not see the why,
and know that I will not unti
the day comes when I die,
and then it all will be revealed,
and I will see His plan,
in which malignancy unhealed
would work to save the man
from his cheap and foolish pride
by which his soul would sure have died.
I used to believe, in my callow youth, that God, if He existed at all, was a vengeful, punishing God. That He could be personified in images like the Sistine Chapel dome, or like in the movie "The Ten Commandments" as a fiery whirlwind doling out the Law. All these images, I finally realized, were attempts to depict God as physical being, bound by time and space, and oh-so-human.
Through various trials and life experiences, and a fellowship I have been in for over 40 years now, I have come to realize that God permeates everything we think of as "reality." I don't even use the capitalized masculine pronoun anymore, "He"... because our language is bound by definitions and containment. "He" contains God in a certain set of linguistic parameters, but God is much, much more, and much, much greater than a mere pronoun can convey.
God always was, and always will be; God is the code that runs in the background of every activity and thing in the Universe. We humans waste a lot of time trying to define God, but we don't have the linguistic, intellectual, or comprehensive resources to do that. Any "definition" of God will always come up abysmally short.
God once told us who God is: "The Great I Am." And that is good enough for me.