Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
3h

I've had a miracle of sorts,

where God did take his part,

and though the cancer really hurts,

the Lord has healed my heart.

I now see this as Holy Will,

and need not see the why,

and know that I will not unti

the day comes when I die,

and then it all will be revealed,

and I will see His plan,

in which malignancy unhealed

would work to save the man

from his cheap and foolish pride

by which his soul would sure have died.

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Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
3h

I used to believe, in my callow youth, that God, if He existed at all, was a vengeful, punishing God. That He could be personified in images like the Sistine Chapel dome, or like in the movie "The Ten Commandments" as a fiery whirlwind doling out the Law. All these images, I finally realized, were attempts to depict God as physical being, bound by time and space, and oh-so-human.

Through various trials and life experiences, and a fellowship I have been in for over 40 years now, I have come to realize that God permeates everything we think of as "reality." I don't even use the capitalized masculine pronoun anymore, "He"... because our language is bound by definitions and containment. "He" contains God in a certain set of linguistic parameters, but God is much, much more, and much, much greater than a mere pronoun can convey.

God always was, and always will be; God is the code that runs in the background of every activity and thing in the Universe. We humans waste a lot of time trying to define God, but we don't have the linguistic, intellectual, or comprehensive resources to do that. Any "definition" of God will always come up abysmally short.

God once told us who God is: "The Great I Am." And that is good enough for me.

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