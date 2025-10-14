Sean of the South

Bill in Tennessee
2h

Even at 78 years old, I still stop on country roads to save turtles and an occasional terrapin. The terrapins will hiss at you and even clamp down on a finger if you give them the chance, so one must be very careful around them. But still, it's a good feeling when you move a slow creature like these off of roads... because I know that some rednecks, often with the aid of beer and ignorance, like to target these creatures with their cars. Not on my watch.

The Romantic Vineyard
2hEdited

“And a child shall lead them.” Excellent, Sean.

