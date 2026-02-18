Sean of the South

There was a baby born today,

a bouncing baby boy,

and he had not been thrown away,

but came here to enjoy

a life in a calm loving home,

where he'd sleep safe and warm,

and later, nearby woods to roam

where he'd come to no harm

except, perhaps, for poison oak

or the stinging of an angry bee

about which he will make a joke,

and then, perhaps, we'll see

that a good life has no room

for the media's doom and gloom.

I worked in the system for sixteen years. We collected many suitcases and bags for our kids. It may seem to be a trivial thing but it matters so much to a child with so little.

