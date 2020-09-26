The Good Old Days | Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean Dietrich's avatar
Sean Dietrich
Sep 26, 2020

Live from the Black Box Theater in Columbiana, Alabama. Sean and friends are back for an hour podcast special of music played to an empty auditorium, pandemic-style. Music by Intermission, and special guest Aaron Peters. 

