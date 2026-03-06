Sean of the South

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

The last good thing that I could do,

last contribution I could make

for a wife so good and true

was to wrestle with a toilet snake.

The dunny just refused to flush

and since we are on a well

the block was not the normal mush;

no, we were in mineral hell

and I had to break the wall

using all my waning strength

to see the water start to fall

after I'd laboured hard at length,

and crippled by bone cancer be,

this is my lasting legacy.

SteveA's avatar
SteveA
5h

And Jamie says "vindication is mine" as the hairy situation is (de) solved......

