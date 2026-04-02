Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
4d

God will tell us He is love,

and He hopes each understands,

but it can't come just from above;

we must be His Earthly hands

to bind the wounds and mend the hearts

that are so maimed by life.

Each of us must play our parts

in this world of endless strife.

There will be war, there will be greed,

and many are downtrodden

and it's for us to meet their need,

that they are not forgotten;

God's paradise of love and peace

will be tended by the least of these.

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Judy Owens's avatar
Judy Owens
4d

Gracious, Sean, you have really done it this time. 💗”In Him we live and move and have our being.”

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