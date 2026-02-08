Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dayle Rogers's avatar
Dayle Rogers
2h

Oh, stars and stripes, you've done it again, Sean! Your ability to see people, to experience them at a visceral level, to know that they matter, to give of yourself because they've given something of themselves to you. Why do we make life so difficult, as if everything is a competition, and there's always got to be one winner? I think we need to redefine winning and see it as the chance to experience as many people who are different from us as we can. Every day.

Reply
Share
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

Most of l my life I walked alone,

taking all that I could take,

but now I wish I could atone,

for it was mainly a mistake.

My God, the opportunity

for warmth and hugs, good fellowship!

But I, the coward, chose to flee,

and make of life a solo trip.

Yes, indeed, I have a wife

who doesn't know me very well,

and it cut her like a knife

that there was little I would tell

'bout hopes and dreams I held inside,

because I thought them wise to hide.

Reply
Share
3 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture