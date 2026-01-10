Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
30m

Happiness is not a thing,

a wish that can be granted.

Happiness is what we bring,

a flair for the enchanted

world in which we're graced to live

'midst bees and butterflies,

a world in which we're graced to give

a kiss to teary eyes

that have not seen the glory-shine

that comes from days of old,

eyes 'customed to the dim-cold mine

where gathering the coal

is sold to them as much more fun

than basking in the Risen Son.

Deborah Bundy
37m

I needed this today. Instead of focusing on the chaos administration, I might wander up the road to Andy’s house. It’s only an hour away. I’ll say “Hey” for you. Thanks for spreading the joy of kindness.

