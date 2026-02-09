Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
40m

Now that I am homebound

through cancer's grinning violence,

I am surprised that I have found

that mostly, I choose silence

to be the background of my days

as I work that which I still can do,

and to me the quiet is God's praise,

but when sun's down and day is through

I hear a distant singing,

the choirs of angels in the night

soothing pain and fear, and bringing

the promise of Eternal Light

in the broad forever-lands,

music of the Lord, who understands.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rivkah Cohen's avatar
Rivkah Cohen
1h

Can we adopt her?

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture