Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1h

God, take the healing meant for me

and pass it to another.

The purpose of this is, You see,

that each man is my brother.

I am okay with my cancer,

I am okay with my death,

and the transcendental answer

is to give, with dying breath

the hopes I had for a tomorrow

that might go on for me at length.

Pass this on, and let me borrow

every bit of Your own strength

that I might yet play the man

to the finish of Your plan.

Michal Berman
1h

Don’t we all want that feeling - Daddy’s got you. And if we have faith. He does. Every day 🙏

Thanks for sharing and hope your appointment went well

