Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5d

I just hope NASA has better guardrails in place against the normalization of deviance, the institutional malady that claimed Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia.

***

Please be careful with our hearts

en route to cis-lunar space;

but rest assured we'll play our parts

in sending along love and grace,

for we, too feel that outward urge,

that call to bright infinity

where dark and light combine and merge

and bring about a unity

of purpose, yes, and of a hope

that we can work as one

to lift our eyes, to see, to cope

beyond that rising sun,

and once again perhaps to find

that we came in peace for all mankind.

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David R Shaddock's avatar
David R Shaddock
5d

I love this story. Being something around twice your age, I remember going out onto our front lawn and looking up into the dark sky to watch Telstar trace a path over, happy that the USA had answered the challenge of Sputnik. I remember the space flights, every one, and the relief upon their return, and the growing confidence until Challenger’s explosion shattered that. And now my heart climbs into my throat with each new manned mission.

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