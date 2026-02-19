Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

It's Netflix this and streaming that,

and Amazon for all your needs,

and I am gonna tell you flat

that this is where destruction breeds,

'cause no-one's going out for fun

except to maybe rant and yell

curses at most everyone

in protests we now know so well.

They gather to embrace their hate,

they gather to defy the law,

they gather 'cause it is too late

to cherish graces that we saw

in the needed unity

of flawed hopeful community.

SteveA
7h

Change is inevitable. I try to think how my grandparents saw changes after being born in the 1890s. Grandpa read the daily paper under a light in the kitchen and took a nap each day after lunch in retirement. And watched The Game of The Week on Saturday (Baseball). Grandma cooked beginning early in the morning and hung the clothes on the line. They saw cars and planes become common place. They saw the phones become a way of life. THe old party lines. I grew up seeing the Mercury astronauts go up around and then back down. I saw JFK die and the moon landing. I saw computers take over classroom instruction and newspapers fade away. I saw the roads in rural Fla get clogged up with humans from other states searching for warmth and that great retirement.. WIth all the wonderful things that make life easier I see more anger and hate each day. I guess progress does not mean solitude or kindness. Separating us with convenience seems to be a bad thing. Maybe we all should listen to this song by the Youngbloods from 1967..Lets Get Together.......even a reference to angels.......

Love is but a song we sing

Fear's the way we die

You can make the mountains ring

Or make the angels cry

Though the bird is on the wing

And you may not know why

… Come on, people now

Smile on your brother

Everybody get together

Try to love one another right now

