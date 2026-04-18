Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Gary Wilson's avatar
Gary Wilson
7h

A twist to the story like the plot of “The Sixth Sense “. Another good one, keep writing them.

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Sometimes you need someone to be

the one who'll say it'll be okay.

Will you be that one for me

on this night when fear's in play?

The cancer pain is burning fierce

in my gut and each long bone,

and it's trying hard to pierce

my heart; I feel so darned alone!

Barb's asleep as is quite right,

she needs her rest for church and work.

She can't stay up with me at night

and I won't ask, I'm not a jerk,

but if you're out there, if you hear,

please pray for me, assuage my fear.

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