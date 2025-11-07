Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt's avatar
Patricia Hunnicutt
2h

FAITH — pure and uncomplicated faith. How wonderful to see through the eyes of a child❤️🌺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill in Tennessee's avatar
Bill in Tennessee
2h

I went through cancer myself back in 2013. A few years prior to that, I had been something of a materialist kind of person, thinking that this physical life on Earth was everything that mattered. I softened my believing after my mother died and started seeing how the spiritual realm is something real and that another life awaits us all after we leave here. That one belief helped me through cancer, knowing that even if I didn't beat it, if all my doctors and procedures failed, that I had another, brighter home awaiting me. Today I no longer fear death, but I also hold life as a precious gift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Dietrich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture