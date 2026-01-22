Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Cancer's really not a fight,

at least that's how it seems to me.

It's a road through a long night

that leads me to Eternity.

Yes, it's very dark sometimes,

but that is how nights are,

and I hear Heaven's bright wind-chimes,

and Look! A shooting star!

And so I walk and so I smile

and often tarry on the way,

for every moment is worthwhile

and commends my heart to stay

peaceful, gentle, and serene,

and present for all I have seen.

JoAnn Buckles
8h

John 10:10 in part says, I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. Our journey has been laid out for us. However, it’s up to us to choose well and learn along the way. Sean thank you for this insight today.

