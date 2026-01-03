Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
7h

Got divorced once and married twice

(Liz Taylor, I do feel ya!),

but what is weird and kinda nice

is that it was to the same Sheila.

That first year went really quite wild

and things got bad so fast.

I was a Forty-something Child,

and so the union couldn't last,

but there was a seed of doubt

that I'd done the right thing,

because I couldn't live without

the dame who was my everything,

so I returned on knees, in sorrow;

she said, "Let's find the priest tomorrow!"

***

True story. The marriage was never annulled, so we found a Catholic priest to give us a renewal of vows.

In a helicopter over the Vegas Strip, at night.

1 reply
Susiebelle
6hEdited

Sorry Sean, even Craftsman no longer has a lifetime warranty. My husband once asked me to take his bench vise back to Sears for a replacement. They refused to give me one so I wandered the store all afternoon until they gave me a new one just to get me out of the store. 🤣

True story.

