Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

I think it's a crying shame,

and folks might think this silly,

but no-one gives the bestest name,

which is Waylon Willie.

especially for a little girl

(now you know this for sure!)

who hides within each golden curl

a whiff of horse manure,

and whose voice will carry far

from the plains unto the city

like a twanging old guitar

fueled by cigarettes and whiskey,

but whatever, friend, you choose to do,

please don't raise a boy named Sue.

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Pam McCarty's avatar
Pam McCarty
5h

As a retired teacher I can assure you names matter. Kids look for something to laugh at and names are always a target. Names carry your integrity and frivolous names are hard to escape your peers. Parents need to consider backlash and teasing that will occur.

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