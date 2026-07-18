Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
2h

I love this land in which we live,

home of the brave and free;

those who gave all they could give,

gave their blood for our liberty.

Go to Arlington some day,

and behold the marble rows,

and count the price some had to pay

(a price that no-one chose)

while we were warm and safe and dry,

while we went to the mall,

and I hope that from your eye

a bright salt tear might fall

as you bow your grateful head

to our great, heroic dead.

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T. M. Brown's avatar
T. M. Brown
2hEdited

Shared this with my comments. While I am at a writers meeting, thought Sean’s latest was timely to share. We are not living in the apocalypse. The internet, social media and 24-7 news outlets are just screaming for attention. I lived through the Cuban Missile crisis living as a gullible student in Miami. The threat of nuclear war was real to us in the 60s. Not everything was Happy Days. The draft and Vietnam kept us grounded. Violent civil rights protests and the assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK happened in the 60s.

Enough of my two-cents. Read Sean’s article. Comment how you are feeling about living in America today.

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