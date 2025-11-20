Sean of the South

Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
9h

We will ascribe to every critter

a moral emptiness unfilled,

so we will not be sad and bitter

when through our actions they are killed.

Some preachers say they have no soul,

the dogs who God placed in our cares;

but to make this musing whole,

in our care, or we in theirs?

I cannot be safely woken

by my dear and darling wife,

for by a lost war I was broken

from a sane and normal life,

but cold nose, to wake, upon my arm

lets me know I'm safe from harm.

Josie
9h

A mother is a mother no matter what species we are thank you my dear friend for this truly beautiful heart touching story 🙏

