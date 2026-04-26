Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoAnn Risher's avatar
JoAnn Risher
7h

Oh Sean, you are always making me cry, but the good kind, the kind that remind you of second chances & how much we need people. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dolores's avatar
Dolores
7h

Who knew, the Holy Spirit likes to ride shotgun.

Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture