Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
1h

Once we found a little dog

abandoned in a muddy pond.

She'd been beaten with a log

and her spinal cord was gone.

We had just filed bankruptcy,

but we couldn't leave her there,

and so we went to try and see

if we could get her care.

The vet said he could put her down

and it wouldn't cost a thing,

but his tears shone o'er his frown

and we just couldn't bring

ourselves to simply let her go,

brave princess that we'd come to know.

***

True story. Her name was Bella, a shoo-in for Toto. I built a wheelchair for her, and she lived with us, Princess Of The World, for fourteen years.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Martha Iverson's avatar
Martha Iverson
1h

Sean, you rewrote the Good Samaritan beautifully. Thanks for reminding us that all people are worthy of mercy & care. 🙏🏾👏

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Dietrich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture