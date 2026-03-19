Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Ali West's avatar
Ali West
3h

Thank you, Sean. Thank you for taking the time to hear a little girl who had nothing and everything to say, to give her one-on-one attention at a time when she likely needs a little extra, for recognizing her and showing her that she matters and that what she had to tell you- well, she - was worthy of your time. For allowing her to bless you with her sweet spirit. Thank you!

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
3h

Wars are raging far and wide,

and people die on holy ground

while the saints and angels hide,

but still the world goes 'round and 'round.

In far Siam there is contention

about the rising price of rice,

but no-one will seem to mention

anything that might be nice,

like children in the produce aisle,

skipping past the canteloupes

with a giggle and a smile,

and this is what keeps up my hopes

that the grumbling storms will pass

to leave a sky washed clean as glass.

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