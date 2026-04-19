Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Lily's avatar
Lily
6h

F-E-A-R

False evidence appears real

Forget everything and run

Face everything and rise

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
5h

Don't be afraid to be afraid,

there's really nothing wrong with you.

It's just how God's got us made

to do the things we have to do,

and in fear's overcoming,

you strengthen muscles of the soul

that God intends for your becoming,

and in that strength you will come whole,

but please don't worry if sometimes

you quail with fright, and turn away.

Failures truly are not crimes,

and must be seen, part of the play,

chiaroscuro of the day and night

'till we can see The Shape Of Light.

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