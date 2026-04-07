Sean of the South

Sean of the South

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Andrew Budek-Schmeisser's avatar
Andrew Budek-Schmeisser
13h

What if we just thanked the Lord

instead of asking more

that our hearts can ill-afford?

Don't we know He knows the score?

He knows exactly what we need,

even when the need is hard,

do, do not succumb to greed;

let Him play that final card,

and you may find that all will be

much better than you had expected.

Look around, and you will see

that the brick you'd have rejected

has become the firm foundation

of a people, of a nation.

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
13h

Over the years I used to hear my grandfather talk about the flood back then. What was done to prevent it from happening again. I have seen the pictures from the small town I grew up near. When I used to ask him about it, he would just shake his head and say, "It was bad." So that is the way I took it and remember it. I wasn't there. I also wasn't around when Christ was nailed to the cross, but I also believed it happened.

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